Three traffic lights may be removed

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

At some point this year, there may be three less traffic lights in the downtown Van Wert area.

During Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council, First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler suggested removing the traffic light at the intersection of E. Main St. and Cherry St. Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming then suggested the same for the intersections of Central Ave. and Walnut St. and Central Ave. and Market St., and making both intersections four-way stops.

No decision was made, but Fleming said he plans to study all three intersections more and will report back to council with his findings.