Water rates to increase; DORA district could expand

Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price (standing) asks to expand the DORA district, while Mayor Ken Markward (left) and Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Brent Stevens listen to the request. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It became official Monday night – water rates in Van Wert are going up.

As expected, legislation to increase the city’s water rates by 10 percent passed unanimously on its third and final reading Monday night. There was a notable amendment to the ordiance – it was revised to make the increase go into effect February 1, instead of March 1. The new rates will be reflected in the March bills.

The increase was proposed last month by Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming, who said the extra funds will help clear up the ongoing THM issue and allow for upgrades and improvements at the water plant.

The city’s Downtown Outside Recreation Area (DORA) may be expanding. Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price said he was approached by the VFW to be included in the district and accordingly, he passed the request along to council. He noted he’s talked with officials at two neighboring properties, the Brumback Library and the YMCA and said both are on-board with the idea. He added he’ll be meeting again with library officials in the near future for more discussion and he said a proposed new map of the DORA district could be re-drawn if necessary.

Price said the new owners of a R Place, formerly The Edition, and a new restaurant at the intersection of Main and Washington will be in the existing DORA district and he noted Truly Divine may be getting a license as well.

“Obviously this is going to increase our foot traffic when it warms up,” Price said. “One of our No. 1 goals of Main Street in 2025 is to increase the downtown foot traffic, not only for us but for the small businesses and the people living down there.”

Price said he hoped to have final approval from the state and council by June 6, which will be the first summer concert at Fountain Park. Later in the meeting, council voted 6-1 to prepare legislation for the expanded DORA district. Councilwoman At-Large Judy Bowers was the lone no vote.

During his report, Fleming informed council that the E. Main St. water main project is underway. He said westbound traffic in the affected area will be detoured around the block to give workers more room to work.

In other business, Van Wert City Council:

Heard a request from Van Wert Area Economic Development Director Brent Stevens to transfer two CRA (Community Reinvestment Area) agreements – one to Intraplas and the other to R Place, formerly The Edition. He also gave a brief update on plans for a data center at the Mega Site.

Heard from Law Director John Hatcher, who reported several citations were issued to motorists who drove through or attempted to drive through recent construction work at Bonnewitz Ave. and Washington St.

Approved a “then and now” invoice from wastewater treatment plant for the EPA for $5,200.

Heard the second reading of a pair of ordinances that will make a portion of S. Washington St. safer for school children to cross.

Agreed to meet in executive session on February 10 to discuss possible council raises for the next term.

Before adjourning for the evening, council went into executive session to discuss the purchase and sale of property, but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, February 10, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.