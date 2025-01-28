Deborah Diane (Dull) Frysinger

Deborah Diane (Dull) Frysinger passed away peacefully after a brief illness in Naples, Florida, and reunited with her husband on Earth and in Heaven, at 11:37 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2025.

She was surrounded by the love and warmth of her five children. Deborah was born in Van Wert on March 15, 1947, to Ned Eugene Dull and Margaret Irene (Stahl) Dull.

Deborah was raised in Van Wert and was a proud graduate of the Van Wert Cougar Class of 1965. She was involved in various clubs and musicals during her time at Van Wert High School. While in high school, she met the love of her life, Jack Frysinger Jr. They were married at the First United Methodist Church on August 20, 1966. Deborah was a 1975 graduate of Wright State University where she received a bachelor of science in music education and a bachelor of science of vocal pedagogy. After college graduation, she taught music education at Lincolnview High School.

For many years, she was a successful regional Tupperware manager. In 1991, she received her bachelor of science degree in elementary education from The Ohio State University. Deborah enjoyed her time teaching high school music and third and fourth grade at Delphos St. John Elementary School, as well as teaching in surrounding Van Wert area schools. Over Deborah’s lifetime, her love for music led her to various avenues of directing. She directed several adult choirs in Van Wert area churches as well as churches in Florida. She was proud of directing an accomplished German Choir of Delphos and was an assistant director of bell choir at Delphos Trinity United Methodist Church. She had a passion and deep sense of appreciation for musicals and all genres of music that she passed along to her five children.

Deb loved watching her children play sports, perform in theatre, sing in choir, dance, and more. She loved taking them to dinner, the movie theatre, amusement parks, special road trips, and always made each of them feel extra special on their birthday, even as adults calling them at the exact time they were born.

Being raised in a Christian home, attending First United Methodist Church, and directing church choir, Deb said “I always ‘walked the walk’ but never felt I ‘talked the talk’ until the early 1990’s.” Then, in June 2000, on a mountaintop in Tennessee, Deb heard Him, listened, and began working for Him and not for herself. After becoming an ordained minister in the Methodist faith, receiving a masters in pastoral theology in 2003 and completing seminary at Methesco (Methodist Theological Seminary) in 2006, she dedicated the last 25 years of her life to her faith and her love for the Lord. Deborah was committed to helping the young and not so young plug into their purpose and the gifts that God has given them. Her areas of gifting were in leadership, encouragement, evangelism and discernment. Through her 18 years leading ministry at First Community Congregational church in Lehigh Acres, Florida, she grew the largest food pantry in Lee County, Florida.

Deborah had a genuine love for people, never met a stranger, and always had a smile on her face. Her biggest passions in life were God, her husband, and her family. She always made time to sit and hear someone’s life story and would give the last $5 she had in her purse if it meant she would be helping someone in need. She was kind, generous, humorous, and humble. She volunteered countless hours, always having a hard time saying no to anyone who asked for help. She loved spreading the word of God through her sermons, mission trips, and community work. Those who knew and loved Deborah called her Deb, Debi, and P.D. But Deborah’s most treasured people in her life called her mom, grandma, and wife. At any given time, you would find her sharing pictures of her grandchildren, bragging about one of her children or grandchildren, listening to her son Joel sing, sharing stories of her parents and grandparents, and praying for those with a special need.

Deborah was preceded in death by the love of her life, Jack L Frysinger, Jr.; father, Ned E. Dull; mother, Margaret (Stahl) Dull; father-in-law Jack L Frysinger, Sr.; favorite brother-in-law, Gary Wayne Frysinger; granddaughter, Josie Denys Garbash; son-in-law, Telo J. Grove; paternal grandparents, Eugene and Faye Dull; maternal grandparents, Lois and Walter Stahl.

Deborah is survived by her five amazing children, Calandra (Frysinger) Gregory (Menelaos Gregory) of Delaware, Ohio, Camille Frysinger (Justin Jackson) of Lima, Joel Frysinger (Heather Ortega) of Naples, Florida, Carisa (Frysinger) Lanning of Mt. Vernon, and Cayla Frysinger of Naples, Florida; mother-in-law Ruth Frysinger; her beautiful grandchildren, Andreana Gregory, Athan Gregory, Evan Gregory, James (Jimmy) Garbash, Jacob Lanning, Abigail Lanning, and Jackman Frysinger, and her sweet, fur babies, Minnie and Daisy.

Deb’s family will host calling hours at Cowan and Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, February 2. A funeral service celebrating her wonderful and fulfilled life will be held at First United Methodist Church 11 a.m. Monday, February 3. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery.

If you feel led, the family asks that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to her church, First Community Congregational Church, 200 Leeland Heights Blvd E., Lehigh Acres, Florida, 33936. On behalf of the Frysinger family, we thank you for loving our mother as much as we do.

