Drones sighted in Mercer County

VW independent staff/submitted information

CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Doug Timmerman said Monday night his office is aware of the significant amount of drone sightings over the past few nights.

According to a statement issued by Timmerman, the Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with the Federal Aviation Administration, the FBI, and local law enforcement in surrounding counties, including Indiana. The statement notes the origins of the drones are not known at this time, and the purpose of the drones flying is also unknown.

“The Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate and work with federal agencies in an effort to try to identify the owners and operators of these drones,” Timmerman said in the statement.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens to continue to gather any information or video footage of the drones if possible. Footage can be sent to the Mercer Sheriff Facebook page, and citizens are asked to provide the location of the video footage. For safety reasons, the Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens not to try and chase the drones.