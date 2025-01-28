Elks donation…

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently donated $900 to the YWCA Women’s Shelter in Van Wert.

The money, provided thru the Elks National Foundation in the form of a Gratitude Grant was made possible through the generous donations to the foundation by the members of Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197. During the 2023-2024 lodge year, the goal of the foundation was that each lodge donate a minimum of $4.80 per member. Van Wert Lodge met their goal and surpassed it. Due to these donations, the lodge received the Gratitude Grant.

Pictured above are Julie Schaufelberger, Outreach Coordinator and Michael C. Stanley, Lodge Elks National Foundation Chairman. Photo submitted



The Elks National Foundation is a perpetual trust fund established in 1928 by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Contributions to the Foundation are made each year by over 800,000 Elks and their families and friends from more than 1800 Elks Lodges across the United States, Puerto Rico and the Philippines.

With this money, Van Wert Lodge is proud to be able to help the YWCA Women’s Shelter to provide a warm bed along with a safe location for the women of Van Wert.

“The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has always been known for their charitable works and this is Van Wert Lodge’s way of helping our community and those who are in need” stated Michael C. Stanley, Lodge Chairman for the Elks National Foundation.