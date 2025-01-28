Girls: Knights, Cougars, Lancers win

VW independent sports

Crestview 67 Shawnee 52

LIMA — A superb first quarter by Crestview sparked the Lady Knights to a 67-52 road win over Shawnee on Tuesday.

Crestview (18-3) led 27-13 at the end of the opening period, with Kaci Gregory accounting for 11 points, including three treys, while Ellie Kline and Josie Kulwicki combined to add nine more. Kline added six more points in the second quarter and Crestview led 39-28 at halftime, then the senior guard poured in nine more points in the third quarter as the visitors pushed their advantage to 56-29 entering the final period.

Ellie Kline (25) victimized Shawnee for 25 points on Tuesday. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Kline finished with 25 points, Gregory tallied 14 points and Kulwicki added 12. Kennedy Crider just missed a double-double, with nine points and nine rebounds. Crestview shot 55 percent (22-of-40) from the floor and 17-of-23 from the foul line with 22 rebounds and 11 turnovers.

Shawnee (6-12) was led in scoring by Ava Gadson, who finished with 21 points, and the Indians shot 17-of-44 from the field (39 percent) and 10-of-13 from the free throw line with 22 rebounds and 19 turnovers.

Crestview will finish the regular season next Tuesday at home against Liberty-Benton.

Van Wert 36 Coldwater 35

At Van Wert High School, the Cougars snapped a nine-game losing streak and celebrated Senior Night by holding off Coldwater 36-35 on Tuesday.

Jazzlyn Florence paced Van Wert with 17 points, including a pair of treys in the first quarter, another in the second quarter and three conventional buckets in the fourth quarter. Katie DeAmicis added seven points for the Cougars. Van Wert jumped out to a 17-7 first quarter lead, then enjoyed a 20-15 halftime advantage. The Cougars held a one point lead, 27-26 entering the final quarter.

Coldwater (6-13) was led in scoring by Mia Knapke, who finished with 13 points and Harlow Heyne, who finished with 11 points.

Van Wert will play at Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday.

Lincolnview 64 Delphos St. John’s 26

DELPHOS — Lincolnview shook off a sluggish first half and rolled to a 64-26 victory over Delphos St. John’s at Robert A. Arnzen Gymnasium on Tuesday.

The Lancers led 13-11 after one quarter and 22-19 at halftime, with Ashlyn Price scoring eight points, all in the second period. Lincolnview came alive in the third quarter and outscored the hosts by a 22-4 margin, with Keira Breese pouring in 11 points and Emerson Walker adding seven. Leading 44-23 after three quarters, Breese five more points in the fourth quarter and Joey-Kate Carey and Ella Elling each added four.

Breese finished with a game high 23 points, Walker finished with 12 points and Price added 10. Faith Cross led Delphos St. John’s with nine points and Ava Hershey added seven points, all in the first quarter.

Lincolnview (11-8) will travel to Allen East on Thursday while Delphos St. John’s (0-19) will host Versailles the same night.