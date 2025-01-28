Lancer bowlers split with Lima Sr.

VW independent sports

DELPHOS — Monday’s match between Lincolnview and Lima Sr. resulted in a split, with the girls’ team topping the Spartans, and the boys team falling to Lima Sr. at the Delphos Recreation Center.

The girls’ team posted a 2581-2336 victory, with Aubrey Ricker leading the way with a 123-257-380 series. Karighn King recorded a 200-161-361 series, followed by Hadley Goins (182-161-343), Abby Dannenfelser (153-158-311) and Gwen Goins (151-127-278).

Lima Sr. won the boys’ match 3003-2737. Pacey Early led the Lancers with a 245-220-465 series, followed by Grayden Clay (191-194-385), Evan Elling (185-175-360), Logan Block (178-134-312) and Zach Newell (193).