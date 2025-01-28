Local unemployment rate falls, bucking statewide trend

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert County’s unemployment rate dropped by more than a full percentage point in December, according to the latest figures supplied by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The county’s jobless rate during the final month of 2024 was 3.5 percent, down from 4.6 percent in November. However, it was notably higher than December, 2023, when the county’s unemployment rate was 2.3 percent. According to ODJFS, the county had a workforce of 14,800 available workers, with 14,300 employed. The 3.5 percent rate tied Van Wert County for eighth lowest in the state, along with Wayne, Union, Putnam, Lorain and Delaware counties.

Mercer County tied Medina County for the lowest unemployment rate in Ohio, 2.8 percent. Three other northeast Ohio counties had the state’s lowest jobless rates – Holmes County (2.9 percent), Geauga County (3.1 percent) and Lake County (3.2 percent). Auglaize County had the state’s sixth lowest unmployment rate in December, 3.3 percent, followed by Wyandot County (3.4 percent).

Paulding County’s jobless rate last month was 4.2 percent, while Allen County came in at 4.3 percent.

Monroe County, in southeast Ohio, had the state’s highest unemployment rate in December, 7.9 percent, while Ottawa County had the second highest jobless rate, 7.5 percent. Meigs County (6.8 percent), Noble County (6.7 percent) and Adams County (6.6 percent) had the third, fourth and fifth highest unemployment rates last month.

From November, unemployment rates increased in 78 counties, decreased in seven counties, and did not change in three counties. The comparable December unemployment rate for Ohio was 4.2 percent.