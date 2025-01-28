Lots of laughs coming to the NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is thrilled to announce Westwood Behavioral Health and Leland Smith Insurance as supporting sponsors for this spring’s comedy lineup. Their generous support ensures that audiences can enjoy laughter-filled evenings with two incredible shows: Etta May and the Southern Fried Chicks, coming up this Saturday, February 1, and Brian Regan on March 21.

Etta May and the Southern Fried Chicks will take the NPAC stage this Saturday. Photos submitted

Westwood Behavioral Health, a nonprofit organization, plays a vital role in serving the residents of Van Wert and Paulding counties, as well as surrounding areas. Their commitment to enhancing the mental well-being of our community aligns perfectly with the joy and stress relief that live comedy brings. “We believe in the power of laughter to connect people and improve mental health, making these comedy shows a great fit for Westwood to connect with our audience,” said Jarin Hart, Executive Director of Van Wert LIVE.

Leland Smith Insurance, established in 1984, has grown from a single entity to a large agency with multiple branches while maintaining its core values of personalized service and community care.

“Supporting events like this allows us to give back to the community that has supported us for so many years,” said Randy Myers from Leland Smith Insurance. “We’re proud to be part of the fun and laughter these performances bring.”

The comedy kicks off this weekend with the hilarious Etta May and the Southern Fried Chicks. Known as the “Queen of Southern Sass,” Etta May leads this trio of talented comedians, promising a night of relatable humor and belly laughs. In March, Brian Regan, one of the most respected comedians in the business, will take the stage with his signature clean, clever humor that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Thanks to the sponsorship of Westwood Behavioral Health and Leland Smith Insurance, these shows continue to showcase the Niswonger Performing Arts Center as a hub for world-class entertainment. Tickets for both events are available now at VANWERTLIVE.COM. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy unforgettable evenings of laughter and community connection!

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.