Meals to be offered this Saturday

VW independent staff

There will be no shortage of ready to eat food in the county this Saturday, February 1.

Convoy Fire & EMS will hold its traditional Pancake and Sausage Day from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day at the Community Building at Edgewood Park.

Pancakes, sausages, coffee, milk and orange juice will be served, and free will donations will be accepted for the food. Dine-in or carryout options will be available. There will also be a bake sale held the same day. Anyone would would like to donate should contact Matt Barricklow 419.203.3209.

Proceeds will be used to purchase new fire and EMS equipment.

Later in the day, the Middle Point Lions Club will sponsor a sandwich supper before Lincolnview’s boys’ basketball game against Delphos St. John’s. Sandwiches will be served in the Lincolnview cafeteria from 4-6 p.m. The menu will include pork barbecue sandwiches, shredded chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, cookies, brownies and Joan’s famous scotcheroos.

Proceeds will benefit the Middle Point Lions Scholarship Fund.