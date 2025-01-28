Putnam Co. crash kills 1, injures 3

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima Post is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 8:25 p.m. Monday on Ohio 15 near County Road 21 in Putnam County’s Monroe Township.

A 2021 Chevrolet Equinox operated by Erica Shafer, 32, of Continental, was traveling south on County Road 21. A 2023 Chevrolet Suburban, operated by Kristen Stechschulte, 43, of Cloverdale, was traveling east on Ohio 15. Shafer failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection of County Road 21 and Ohio 15, and struck the Chevrolet Suburban. Both vehicles traveled off the southeast side of the roadway, and struck a utility pole, traffic sign, and junction box.

Shafer was not wearing a safety belt and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. Stechschulte and two juvenile passengers were wearing safety belts, and were transported by ambulance to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital and Mercy Health Defiance Hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers said alcohol impairment is considered a factor in the crash.

Lima Post Troopers were assisted at the crash scene by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County EMS, Kalida EMS, Continental Fire Department, Continental Police Department, Putnam County Coroner’s Office, Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Paulding-Putnam Electric Co-op, and 419 Towing. The intersection was closed for approximately two hours.