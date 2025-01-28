Sandy Mary Klinger

Sandy Mary Klinger, 55, of Convoy, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and cherished friend, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at her residence.

Born on August 2, 1969, in Lima, to Agnes (Kemper) Ostendorf and Donald Ostendorf, who preceded her in death, Sandy’s life was a testament to love, compassion, and unwavering commitment to her family and community.

Sandy attended Fort Jennings High School and was a proud 1987 graduate of Vantage Career Center. On December 7, 1991, she married her soulmate, David Klinger. Together, they cultivated a nurturing home where Sandy took on the role of a devoted homemaker, always putting her family’s needs above her own.

Sandy was an active member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, where she devoted her time to the Altar Rosary Society and volunteered for funeral meals, embodying her spirit of service. Sandy formed deep friendships with the elderly ladies she cleaned and cared for, showing compassion and kindness to those around her.

Sandy’s life was a testament to her incredible capacity to care. She was an immense part of her family’s lives, always ready to help and offer her support. A sacrificial servant, her thoughtfulness and generosity extended beyond her own family, as she regularly bargain shopped with the intent of sharing with others. Her heart and her refrigerator were always open to anyone who might need a little extra love. Sandy never met a stranger. She had a unique way of connecting with everyone she encountered, leaving a lasting impression filled with warmth and kindness.

Sandy is survived by her mother, Agnes Ostendorf; husband, David; and their three daughters: Morgan (Daniel) Hall, Layken (Travis) Lichtensteiger, and Kassidy (Cole) Reindel. She is also survived by her brothers, Doug and Randy Ostendorf; sister, Ann (Dan) Nussbaum; her beloved granddaughter, Ella Lichtensteiger, as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, Sandy was preceded in death by her nephew, Paul Fisher.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Van Wert, with Father Charles Obinwa, celebrant. Interment will follow in Convoy I.O.O.F Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday, January 31, at the Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert, with the Rosary at 7:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crestview Heritage Board.

To share in Sandy’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com/obituaries/sandy-klinger.