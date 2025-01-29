CERT seeking donations for fire victims

VW independent staff/submitted information

Last Tuesday, January 21, the Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was dispatched to assist the Willshire Fire Department for a house fire. CERT is now working to raise support for the family. After meeting with the family it was determined that clothing and monetary donations are needed.



Please include the following case number with your donation so CERT can ensure it is distributed to the correct family:



Case No. 1419



Adult male: Pants – 38/32 | Shirts – 2X Hoodies | Footwear – 11-11.5 | Coats – 2X

Adult female: Pants – Medium | Shirts – Medium | Footwear – 7/8 (women’s) | Coats – Medium

Minor female: Pants – Medium | Shirts – Medium | Footwear – 7/8 (women’s) | Coats – Medium

Minor male: Pants – 36/32 | Shirts – Medium/Large | Footwear – 11 | Coats – Large

Minor female: Pants – Adult Small | Shirts – Adult Small | Footwear – 7/8 (women’s) | Coats – Adult Small



Donations for the fire victims should be taken to the following locations based on the contents:



Clothing items:

Trinity Global Methodist Church

220 S. Walnut St.

Van Wert

Business hours: Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Larger appliances and furniture:

Trinity Friends Church

605 N. Franklin St.

Van Wert

Business hours: Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Some appliances may not be needed. In the event that TFC cannot accept your donation, you may be asked to return to pick up your items as storage space is low.



Donations will be collected until Wednesday, February 5.



Monetary donations can be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert. Please include Case No. 1419 in the memo.



Donations may also be made online at vanwertcountyfoundation.org by clicking ‘Donate’ and selecting the ‘Van Wert EMA/CERT Fund’ and include the Case No. 1419 in the Donation Note.



Anyone with questions should call the EMA office at 419.238.1300.