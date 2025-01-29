Handful of hearings held in local Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It was a fairly light docket. Just six criminal hearings were held Tuesday and Wednesday, January 28-29, in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Sentencing

Stephanie Miller, 41, of Delphos, was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control, 30 days jail at a later date, and 100 hours community service, for identity fraud, a fifth degree felony, and theft, a first degree misdemeanor. In addition, she must undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Change of plea/sentencing

Eugene Munson, Jr., 42, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony. He was then sentenced to three years of community control sanctions along with 30 days jail at a later date. He was ordered to undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment including drug court, and was ordered to pay court costs.

Arraignment

Fred Moore, 67, of Middle Point, entered a not guilty plea to having weapons under disability, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. February 19.

Probation violation

Chad Ratliff, 47, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by using alcohol. Judge Burchfield revoked Ratliff’s current probation and scheduled sentencing set for 9 a.m. February 12.

Time waivers

Brianna Saxton, 28, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. February 26.

Stephanie Kline, 38, of Paulding, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case. Judge Burchfield scheduled a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. February 26.