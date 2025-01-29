Marsh names first equine counselor

With more than 20 years of counseling experience at The Marsh Foundation, Annette Herrmann has taken on a new challenge. She has been named The Marsh Foundation’s first equine counselor as part of their recently expanded equine program. Herrmann brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this new role.

The majority of Herrmann’s time at The Marsh Foundation has been as clinical supervisor, dedicating herself to serving children and families and leading the growth of the clinical department. For 19 years, that was her focus. For the past three years, she has dedicated much of her time to studying equine-assisted learning and psychotherapy as potential programs that The Marsh can provide.

Photo submitted

According to Herrmann, her knowledge of natural horsemanship led her to her interest in studying with the O.K. Corral Series and implementing their methodology. She said she has worked with horses her entire life and incorporating them into her counseling work is a fantastic opportunity.

“I believe leading and facilitating an equine-assisted learning program is the capstone of a career that I have loved,” she said. “I am excited about the opportunity of combining my vast experience with horses with the treatment of the youth we serve. I have always known the impact that horses can have on an individual but to see the effects it has had on our residents has been amazing.”

According to Abigail Neville, equine program coordinator, Herrmann has been instrumental in pioneering the agency’s sustainability research project.

“She went above and beyond to ensure The Marsh Foundation could implement these programs and serve more children,” she said.

Neville also said Herrmann’s contributions have included identifying certification agencies, creating programming and curriculum, blending the summer horse program with clinical treatment services, training new staff, and assisting the horses with being effective with Marsh children.

Beyond this, Herrmann has spearheaded the collaboration between the equine program and The Marsh’s foster care department to provide group and individual services to these youth.

“She exemplifies our mission to inspire hope, to teach and to care for children and families,” Neville said.

Herrmann said that her ultimate goal is to develop a treatment program that services the community and foster care, especially the youngest children. She expressed belief that equine-assisted learning gives youth “safe” opportunities to learn skills such as “problem solving skills that help them make better decisions” and relationship building skills that help them “learn that it is ‘okay’ to trust again.”

