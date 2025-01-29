New Elks donation…

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $1,100 to the Convoy Fire Department to assist them with the purchase of eight sections of attack hose The money comes from a Gratitude Grant the lodge received from the Elks National Foundation. Gratitude Grants are given to lodges that meet their per-capita goal of donations to the Elks National Foundation.

Shown above are Michael C. Stanley, Lodge Elks National Foundation Chairman and Captain Dale Ball. Photo submitted

The Elks National Foundation is a perpetual trust fund established in 1928 by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Contributions to the Foundation are made each year by over 800,000 Elks and their families and friends from more than 1800 Elks Lodges across the United States, Puerto Rico and the Philippines.

With this donation the department will be able to have the amount of hose needed to help them fight fires effectively. Van Wert Elks Lodge is happy to be able to assist the Convoy Fire Department with the excellent fire protection they provide.