United Way seeking water for CERT

VW independent staff

Due to a high number of fires recently, the United Way of Van Wert County is running a water drive for Van Wert County CERT. Bottled water is used for canteening local fire departments and fire victims.

Cases of water may be dropped off at the United Way of Van Wert County Office, 136 E. Main St., Van Wert through Thursday, February 6.