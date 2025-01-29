Webinar series for young farmers

AgCredit has announced the launch of a new six-part webinar series in collaboration with AgBizInfo, designed specifically for young and beginning farmers. The series, which is available for free, kicks off on Monday, February 3, and aims to provide essential knowledge and tools to help those starting their farming journey.

This valuable series covers key topics that can make the difference between success and failure in farming. Whether you are just starting out or are ready to take your farming hobby to the next level, this series has something for you.

To register for the webinar series and begin your farming journey with confidence, visit https://www.agcredit.net/ybwebinars.

Topics covered in the six-part series include:

Site Analysis and Exploring Your Potential – Understanding your land and its possibilities.

Finding Your Niche and Expanding Your Customer Base – How to stand out in a competitive market.

Access to Capital – How to find and secure the funding you need.

Business Structure and Risk Mitigation – Ensuring you build a solid foundation and reduce risk.

Stop the Burnout: Learning How to Delegate and Build Your Team – Avoiding overload and building a strong support system.

Knowing Your Biz Numbers and Becoming Profitable – Mastering your finances for sustainable growth.

Webinars will be available on-demand, allowing participants to watch them at their own convenience. Each week, beginning February 3, a new webinar will be released, with a link sent directly to participants’ inboxes. The series will run for six weeks, with new content every Monday.