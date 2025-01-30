Central Insurance offering scholarships

VW independent staff/submitted information

Applications are available until March 28 for Central’s Educational and Charitable Foundation Scholarship Program. This program rewards and supports graduates seeking careers in the property and casualty insurance industry.

“Our scholarship program is focused on cultivating future leaders and innovators who will shape the insurance industry, underscoring our dedication to excellence, progress, and strong relationships,” said Cindy Hurless, Chief Operating Officer at Central.

The scholarship provides up to $5,000 per student, renewable for up to three years while enrolled. Additionally, recipients can connect with seasoned professionals in their field of interest at Central Insurance.

The scholarship is available to graduating high school students from Van Wert, Mercer, Putnam, or Paulding Counties, Delphos City Schools, or Vantage Career Center with a home association to one of the eligible schools. Dependent children of current Central Insurance employees or retirees and current Central Insurance or Willow Bend County Club employees planning to graduate high school in 2025 are also eligible. Students must plan to attend an accredited two or four-year-post-secondary educational institution on a full-time basis by the end of 2025, majoring in a degree with specific use towards a career position within the insurance industry.

Applications and additional information are available on the Central Insurance Companies Educational and Charitable Foundation website at cicecf.org or through their high school guidance counselor. Completed applications and required materials should be submitted through the applicant’s high school guidance office.

This scholarship will be awarded on an objective and nondiscriminatory basis without regard to race, color, ethnicity, national origin, gender, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic testing results, marital status, religious beliefs, age, or disability.

The public may contribute to Central’s Educational and Charitable Foundation, understanding that these contributions will be used to support the scholarship program or specific charities.