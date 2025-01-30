Prep roundup: girls hoops, wrestling

VW independent sports

Girls basketball

Ottawa-Glandorf 65 Van Wert 16

OTTAWA — Van Wert was no match for undefeated Ottawa-Glandorf (17-0, 8-0 WBL), as the Cougars fell to the Lady Titans 65-16 on Thursday.

Van Wert (3-17, 0-8 WBL) will travel to Parkway on Monday.

Allen East 49 Lincolnview 39

HARROD — Lincolnview and Allen East were tied 28-28 after three quarters but the Mustangs outscored the Lancers 21-11 in the fourth quarter for a 49-39 victory on Thursday.

Keira Breese led Lincolnview with 16 points, Ashlynn Price tossed in nine points and Brooklyn Byrne added eight points. Allen East’s Rilynn Jones led all scorers with 28 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter.

Lincolnview (11-9, 2-4 NWC) will host Fort Jennings on Monday.

Wrestling

Van Wert 49 Ottawa-Glandorf 30

Van Wert got back on the winning track with a 49-30 home win over Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday. Individual results are as follows:

113 – Heath Calvelage (VW) forfeit

120 – Lacey Pope (OG) pinned (2:45) Jillian Sempkowski (VW)

126 – Ryan Wallace (VW) forfeit

132 – Tristan Hoehn (VW) forfeit

138 – Roman Martin (VW) 21-5 technical fall over Benji Barnes (OG)

144 – Briggs Wallace (V) 20-4 technical fall over Griffin Kottenbrock (OG)

150 – Zane Badder (OG) pinned (1:00) Ben Hamilton (VW)

157 – Alex Benner (VW) 3-2 decision over Cole Morman (OG)

165 – Alden Delgado (VW) forfeit

175 – Evan Rosengarten (OG) pinned (3:05) Auston Welker (VW)

190 – Max Heuerman (VW) forfeit

215 – Austin Haley (OG) forfeit

285 – Billy Vaughn (VW) forfeit

106 – Landon Baumgartner (OG) forfeit

The Cougars (3-4 WBL) will return to action next Thursday at Shawnee.