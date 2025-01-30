REAL ID deadline fast approaching

VW independent staff/submitted information

Domestic air travel will change for U.S. residents on May 7, when federal enforcement of REAL ID begins. Travelers will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, photo ID card, or another form of federally-acceptable identification (such as a valid passport or military ID) to board a domestic commercial flight.

REAL ID is optional in Ohio and now residents who want a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or photo ID card can once again apply for one ahead of the May 2025 federal enforcement date. AAA urges Ohioans to learn more about REAL ID before air travelers are required to have a REAL ID or valid passport in order to board a domestic flight beginning May 7.

Starting May 7, anyone who flies commerically must have what’s known as a REAL ID.

What is REAL ID?

The REAL ID Act is a federal law that affects how states issue driver’s licenses and photo ID cards if they’re going to be used for certain federal purposes, such as boarding a domestic commercial flight, access to military installations or entering a secure federal building that requires federally acceptable ID at the door.

A REAL ID-compliant product will be marked with a gold star.

REAL ID products are produced using the same security features as standard-issued products.

After March 2019, standard-issue, non-REAL ID driver’s licenses and ID cards will also look different. Per federal REAL ID regulations, non-REAL IDs must be clearly labeled with the words “NOT FOR REAL ID PURPOSES.”

Do You Have to Get a REAL ID?

REAL ID is not required for Ohio residents. If you do not get a REAL ID, you must have an alternate form of federally-acceptable identification (valid passport, military ID, etc.) to board domestic commercial flights, access military installations, and enter certain federal facilities that require federally acceptable ID after May 7.

It is not necessary to have a REAL ID to:

Drive

Vote

Apply for or receive federal benefits for which you are entitled (Veterans’ Affairs, Social Security Administration, etc.)

Visit the post office

Access hospitals

Access Federal Courts, testify in federal court, etc.

What is the process to apply for a REAL ID?

The first step in the process to receiving a REAL ID is verification. Visit any deputy registrar license agency and provided the required documents.

Applicants need to bring the following documents:

An original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics with a raised/embossed seal OR a valid U.S. passport

Social security card (can be laminated or unlaminated) in current legal name

Proof of legal name changes such as a certified marriage certificate or court order

Utility bill with proof of address dated within the last six months.

For more info on required documents, visit Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.