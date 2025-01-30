Sheriff’s Office, EMA getting reports of drone sightings

This photo, although blurry, shows a drone that was spotted flying in Mercer County. Drones have also been spotted in Van Wert County but so far, no one has turned in pictures or video. Mercer County Sheriff’s Office photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Reports of recent drone sightings have been plentiful around the area, with most coming from Mercer County. However, there have been some sightings in Van Wert County as well.

According to Communications Director Rodney Smith, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office has received approximately 10 calls about drones, or some sort of flying objects, since last weekend. Sheriff Tom Riggenbach said the sightings were mostly from the western portion of county along the Ohio-Indiana line and the southern part of the county. He added their have also been reports from the eastern and northern portions of the county as well and he said he’s shared the information with other officials.

“I have spoken to other law enforcement as well as Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy,” Riggenbach said. “They are believed to be drones, but in some cases it is hard to know for sure due to the elevation of the object and being night time. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office is working with EMA to document sightings so the information can be provided to Ohio Homeland Security.”

In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, McCoy said his office is actively monitoring unexplained drone activity in the county.

“We take any unusual aerial activity seriously and are actively investigating these reports,” McCoy said. “Our priority is ensuring the safety and security of our residents while working with state and federal partners to determine the origin of these drones.”

McCoy added while there is currently no indication of any immediate threat to public safety, he’s urge the community to remain vigilant and report any additional sightings, and Riggenbach said residents who see the drones/flying objects can contact the Sheriff’s Office to report the activity.

“If possible, residents can provide any descriptive information of the possible drone, size, color, unique features, as well as the location, providing GPS coordinates if possible, the flight path, speed, altitude, and any unusual actions like, hovering, interference, carrying/dropping a payload,” Riggenbach stated. “If someone has pictures or video they can email them to the Sheriff’s Office at media@vanwertcountysheriff.com.”

Riggenbach added the sender should include the location where the drone is being photographed/videoed. Anyone with relevant information or footage may also contact the EMA Office at 419.238.1300. So far, no one has sent pictures or video to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

McCoy said residents are encouraged to avoid interacting with or attempting to interfere with the drones and Riggenbach said anyone who sees the objects shouldn’t try to chase them. He also said all traffic laws need to be followed if an individual is tracking one. Above all, residents are urged to not try and bring the drones down.

Reports from Mercer County indicate the drones are similar in size to picnic tables or hot tubs. Mercer County Sheriff Doug Timmerman, who witnessed them first hand earlier this week said the drones have been flying as low as 100 feet and at speeds of up to 80 miles per hour. In all, more than 100 drone sightings have been reported in Mercer County.

Drone sightings have also been reported in Adams and Jay counties in Indiana.