Friday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school basketball games played on Friday, January 31.

GMC

Edgerton 57 Fairview 52

Paulding 67 Hicksville 50

Tinora 53 Ayersville 52

Wayne 69 Trace Antwerp 43

MAC

Coldwater 57 Parkway 34

Delphos St. John’s 81 Versailles 48

Fort Recovery 61 New Knoxville 53

Marion Local 74 St. Henry 35

Minster 69 New Bremen 55

NWC

Allen East 53 Lincolnview 52

Lima Central Catholic 76 Delphos Jefferson 66

Spencerville 48 Bluffton 45

PCL

Fort Jennings 54 Miller City 52

Ottoville 36 Kalida 34

WBL

Bath 54 Celina 37

Elida 59 Defiance 40

Shawnee 60 St. Marys Memorial 24

Van Wert 51 Ottawa-Glandorf 48

Wapakoneta 64 Kenton 37

TCL

Lima Sr. 72 Toledo Rogers 57