Friday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school basketball games played on Friday, January 31.
GMC
Edgerton 57 Fairview 52
Paulding 67 Hicksville 50
Tinora 53 Ayersville 52
Wayne 69 Trace Antwerp 43
MAC
Coldwater 57 Parkway 34
Delphos St. John’s 81 Versailles 48
Fort Recovery 61 New Knoxville 53
Marion Local 74 St. Henry 35
Minster 69 New Bremen 55
NWC
Allen East 53 Lincolnview 52
Lima Central Catholic 76 Delphos Jefferson 66
Spencerville 48 Bluffton 45
PCL
Fort Jennings 54 Miller City 52
Ottoville 36 Kalida 34
WBL
Bath 54 Celina 37
Elida 59 Defiance 40
Shawnee 60 St. Marys Memorial 24
Van Wert 51 Ottawa-Glandorf 48
Wapakoneta 64 Kenton 37
TCL
Lima Sr. 72 Toledo Rogers 57
POSTED: 01/31/25 at 11:30 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports