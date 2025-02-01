Lancers drop close one…

Zander Coil (above) scored 15 points and Gavin Evans (below) added eight points but Lincolnview lost a heartbreaker, 53-52, to Allen East on Friday. After trailing 14-5, the Lancers cut the deficit to 23-21 at halftime, then took a 35-34 lead into the fourth quarter. However, Allen East’s Ethan Young hit a basket and free throw with 10 seconds left to secure the win. Max Hammons scored 14 points for Lincolnview and Chayse Overholt chipped in with eight points. Allen East’s Logan Helser led all scorers with 21 points. Lincolnview (5-12, 0-5 NWC) will host Delphos St. John’s tonight. Photos courtesy of Hanna Young