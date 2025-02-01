Robotics Club to host annual competition



Submitted information

The Van Wert High School Robotics Club will host the ninth annual Van Wert FIRST Tech Challenge Regional Robotics Competition on Saturday, February 8.

30 teams from around the State of Ohio arrive Friday evening for inspections and check-in with judging on Saturday morning and the first match beginning at 10:45 a.m. The competition, which is free and open to the public, will take place in the high school gym. People may come and go as they please.

Awards will take place after the finals match at approximately 5:30 p.m. but could happen earlier.