Yost raises more than $1 million

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Dave Yost has reported raising more than $1 million in the second half of 2024, outpacing every other statewide elected official and candidate. The 2024 annual report filed with the Ohio Secretary of State represents Yost’s largest fundraising haul to date.

“This is just exhilarating,” Yost said. “I’m overwhelmed by the encouragement and broad support I’ve received from every corner of the state. I want to say a heartfelt ‘Thank you!’ to everyone who has given to our American First campaign.”

With $1,042,296.56 raised during this reporting period, Yost’s campaign account now sits at nearly $2.5 million.

Yost is one of three Republicans who has officially declared plans to run for Governor in 2026. Treasurer Robert Sprague is also running, along with Heather Hill, former president of the Morgan County school board. Several others are expected to seek the GOP nomination, and several Democrats are expected to run, including former Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, who has officially declared her intention to run.

Current Governor Mike DeWine cannot run again, due to term limits.