Phyllis Joan (Sites) Schaberg

Phyllis Joan (Sites) Schaberg, a dedicated caregiver, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at the age of 92.

She was born on July 7, 1932, in Van Wert to Albert and Ethel (Waller) Sites. Joan was a cherished homemaker, lovingly caring for her children, grandchildren and husband, Lowell, and touching the lives of many family members and friends. Her nurturing spirit extended to her role as a beloved aunt to her many nieces and nephews.

Joan was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert.

She is survived by four children, Steve Schaberg of Libertyville, Illinois, Elaine (Jim) Rhoades of Van Wert, Mark Schaberg of Van Wert and Deb (Mike) Chiles of Van Wert, as well as her eight grandchildren, Rebecca (Joshua) Marks, Catherine (Daniel) Kirsche, Erika (Travis Ricker) Berner, Brian Rhoades, Jen (Trey Courtney) Biberstine, Cade (Laura) Chiles, Gage (Megan) Chiles, and Dane Chiles. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, Zachary, Madeline, Ziva and Emmet, Carter, Cason, Campbell, Jordyn and Drew, with one more arriving soon.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Lowell Schaberg; a son, Michael Schaberg; 6 sisters, Wilma Michael, Louise Taylor, Vera Brewer, Mid Stemen, Ruby Stoller and Betty Jane Sites; two sisters-in-law, and seven brothers-in-law.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 6, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. William C. Haggis II, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Thursday.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals- Home Care and Hospice or Charter Research (Alzheimer and Dementia Research).

