Roundup: Knights win again, Lancers fall

VW independent sports

Delphos St. John’s 74 Lincolnview 45

Cam Elwer scored 32 points in three quarters and Delphos St. John’s (16-1) defeated Lincolnview 74-45 on Saturday.

Elwer missed just three shots all night, going 6-of-9 from two-point range and 5-of-5 from beyond the arc. He also converted all five of his foul shots. Andrew Elwer added 18 points, as the Blue Jays shot 68 percent (27-of-40) from the floor. Gavin Evans led Lincolnview (5-13) with 12 points and Max Hammons added 10. Zander Coil and Kreston Tow recorded nine and seven points respectively.

Delphos St. John’s (16-1) raced out to a 26-13 first quarter lead, then led 45-25 at halftime and 70-34 after three quarters.

Both teams will return to action Friday. Lincolnview will travel to Delphos Jefferson and Delphos St. John’s will host New Bremen.

Crestview 68 Hicksville 30

CONVOY — Crestview built up a big first half lead and went on to enjoy a 68-30 victory over visiting Hicksville on Saturday night. 11 different Knight players scored against the Aces, as Crestview’s winning streak grew to 13 games. The last loss was December 13 vs. Wayne Trace.

Wren Sheets and Braxton Leeth combined for nine of Crestview’s 17 first quarter points and the Knights led 17-6 at the end of the period. Hayden Perrott poured in eight points in the second quarter, including two triples, Sheets put in seven more and Will Sheets added six as the Knights barged out to a 42-14 halftime lead. Wren Sheets and Perrott combined for 13 more in the third quarter and Crestview led 59-21 entering the fourth quarter. Much of the second half was played with a continuous clock.

Wren Sheets finished with 18 points, Perrott added 15 and Will Sheets cracked double digits with 10. As a team, Crestview shot a blistering 64 percent from the floor, but went 2-of-6 from the free throw line and had just four turnovers. Paxton Yoder led Hicksville (7-11) with nine points, including six in the fourth quarter. The Aces were 11-of-36 shooting and 4-of-8 from the foul line with 17 turnovers. Crestview won the battle of the boards 24-17.

The Knights (15-3) will play at Lima Central Catholic on Friday.