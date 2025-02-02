Vantage BOE to meet this Thursday

VW independent staff

A handful of notable items are on the agenda for Vantage Career Center’s February Board of Education meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 6, in the district conference room.

The board will vote on a resolution allowing Superintendent Rick Turner and Treasurer Denise Mooney to negotiate a contract with a yet-to-be named firm for the design and construction of the Vantage Academy of Medical Careers, across the street from the main building on campus.

The board is also expected to approve the 2025-2026 school calendar. If approved in its current form, classes for all students will begin on August 14. The last day for seniors will be May 14 and May 19 for juniors. The calendar also includes a break for Thanksgiving, November 26-December 1; winter break, December 22-January 4, and spring break, April 3-6.

The agenda also includes an executive session to discuss personnel matters and prior to the meeting, at 6:15 p.m., the board will take part in a brief tour of the campus.