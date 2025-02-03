Crestview BOE to interview candidates

VW independent staff

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Schools Board of Education has scheduled a special session for 6 p.m. today (February 4) in the board office. The board is expected to go into executive session to interview superintendent candidates. Outside of adjournment, no action will be taken after the closed door meeting.

The board is tasked with finding a replacement for current Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf, who announced her retirement in November. Her retirement will take effect July 31.

Board President Brad Perrott did not respond to an email asking how many people applied for the position and how many of them the board plans to interview.