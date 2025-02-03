CV Educator Hall of Fame inducts four new members

New members of the Crestview Educator Hall of Fame are (front row, left to right): Terri Sutton, Dave Springer, Janelle Miller and Gail Fennig. Presenting the awards were committee members (back row): Sammi Joseph, Mike Bowen, Bob Motycka and Jean Leary. Wyatt Richardson photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview inducted four new members into its Educator Hall of Fame during a ceremony at between the junior varsity and varsity boys’ basketball games vs. Hicksville on Saturday, February 1. A reception was held after the game for the inductees, their families and the community. The ceremony and reception were underwritten by the Convoy Community Foundation.

This year’s inductees were Mrs. Gail Fennig, Mrs. Janelle Miller, Mr. Dave Springer, and Mrs. Terri Sutton.

Gail Fennig began teaching in 1974 at Crestview. She taught junior high language arts, fourth grade, first grade, Title I special reading along with advising junior high cheerleading during her years at Crestview. After her retirement, she continued to sub at Crestview for two years. Mrs. Fennig retired with 37 years of service at Crestview.

Janelle Miller began teaching at Crestview South in 1985 after a short time at Landeck Elementary. She taught first grade, third grade and fourth grade throughout her years of teaching. Miller earned recognition at the Ohio Fourth Grade Conference for her work creating thematic, integrated lessons with co-teacher Jill Bowen. Mrs. Miller retired in 2013 after 28 years at Crestview.

Dave Springer retired in 2022 after serving Crestview for 38 years as a special education teacher and guidance counselor, a position he held for 30 years. In addition to teaching, Springer coached basketball, baseball, advised student council and drove buses for the district. He still serves as a sub bus driver in his retirement.

Terri Sutton began her career at Crestview in 1985 teaching home economics. Throughout her teaching career Sutton taught a wide-range of classes including parenting, child development, food and nutrition, family living, singles living and handbook for life. She retired in 2012 after 27 years at Crestview to follow her husband in his Lutheran pastorship.

The Crestview Educator Hall of Fame inducts members on a yearly basis through a nomination process and committee evaluation. A complete list of hall of fame members can be found on the Crestview website along with a nomination form.