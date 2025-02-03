Klopfenstein gets committee assignments

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) has announced his committee assignments for the 136th General Assembly.

Klopfenstein will serve as the Vice Chair of the House Energy Committee. In addition to this role, he will serve on the following committees:

Agriculture

Local Government

Transportation

“I look forward to working on policy that diversifies our energy options, uplifts local governments, preserves transportation infrastructure, and supports Ohio’s number one industry—agriculture,” Klopfenstein said.

Committee hearings can be streamed at www.ohiochannel.org.

Klopfenstein represents Ohio’s 82nd District, which includes all of Van Wert, Paulding, and Putnam counties and the southern portion of Defiance County.