Operation Christmas Child a success

Dear Editor,

The overwhelming generosity of the people of Van Wert, helped provide joy to more than 15,729 children through Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts this season. Across the U.S., the Samaritan’s Purse project collected 10.5 million shoebox gifts in 2024. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2024, the ministry is now sending over 11.9 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.

Shoebox packers brought joy and hope to children around the world through fun, full, personalized shoebox gifts. For many children, this is the first gift they have ever received. Each shoebox gift is a tangible expression of God’s love, given to children in need around the world. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 232 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.

Across Ohio, shoebox packers often shop for deals on shoebox items throughout the year, and many serve at a deeper level by becoming a year-round volunteer. Information about ways area participants can get involved year-round can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling 937-374-0761.

Although local drop‑off locations for shoebox gifts are closed until November 17-24, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.

These simple shoebox gifts, packed with love, remind children around the world that they are loved and not forgotten.

Sincerely,

Tiffany Fishbaugh

Samaritan’s Purse/Operation Christmas Child