Paul E. Price, of Venedocia, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

He was born on February 21, 1937, in Van Wert County to William Emery Price and Pauline G. (Hileman) Price, who both preceded him in death.

Paul graduated from York High School in Jonestow in 1955. He married Doris Ilene Davies on September 8, 1956, and they raised four sons together, Paul Brent Price, Doug (Frances) Price, Tim Price and Eric (Machell) Price. He had seven grandchildren, Amber Price, Kim (Jeremy) Ebel, Amy (Jason) Bromberg, Kevin (Kristen) Price, Kurt (Trista) Price, Paige Kelley and Allie (Tyler) Harris and also was blessed with nine great-grandchildren, Brianna Ebel, Landon Price, Dane Ebel, Jackson Dunlap, Ashlyn Price, Holden Price, Carter Dunlap, Tinley Price and Kollins Price.

Paul worked at Aeroquip and was a supervisor there until his retired after a long career.

He was a proud member of Salem Presbyterian Church where he served on the session/trustees, taught Sunday School, was a Sunday School superintendent and also sang with Doris in the choir.

Alongside Doris, Paul proudly saw countless wrestling/golf matches, basketball, softball, baseball and volleyball games while cheering on their sons, grandchildren, and their great-grandchildren. He enjoyed helping run the Venedocia Ballpark where he played softball, helped coach girls softball, kept the grounds and later helped serve in the concession stand for decades.

He was a life-long member of the Venedocia Lions Club where he was the last living member of its 11 original founding members. He served as the treasurer for many years in the organization and helped create fundraising efforts with their “World Famous Sausage Sandwiches”. He also served in many capacities on the Village Council. Paul was an avid golfer who also was a prestigious member of the “Hole-in-1” club. He loved spending time at the course with his friends and running into acquaintances to catch up on life.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; brother, Don Price; sisters Ellen Mollenkopf and Eileen Lucier; brother-in- law, Reese Davies; sisters-in-law, Ruth Price and Mary Jane Price.

Brothers Roger and Lewis (Elaine) Price along with many of his proud family survive him.

There will be a public viewing from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, February 6, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Salem Presbyterian Church.

