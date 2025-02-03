Pink Floyd tribute band to perform

By Quincy Thompson

This upcoming Saturday, Pink Droyd – A Tribute to Pink Floyd takes the Niswonger stage at 8 p.m. This authentic rock tribute is presented by Greenway Bank, and supported by TekniPlex. Known for their electrifying performances and faithful renditions of Pink Floyd’s timeless hits, Pink Droyd offers an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. Tickets are available starting at just $19.

“GreenWay Bank is proud to sponsor Pink Droyd as part of our commitment to supporting Van Wert LIVE and local events that bring our region together,” said Mike Cahill, President and CEO of GreenWay Bank. “As Van Wert’s oldest bank with 135 years of serving Van Wert, we are honored to celebrate the arts and create memorable experiences for the vibrant community we call home.”

Pink Droyd brings the spirit of Pink Floyd to life with incredible precision, replicating the band’s intricate compositions and mesmerizing visuals. From the haunting melodies of “Comfortably Numb” to the pulsating beats of “Another Brick in the Wall,” fans can expect a full-spectrum tribute to the music that has resonated with millions worldwide. Their show is visually stunning with their robotic, intelligent light show, digital video accompaniment (including the Pink Floyd traditional circular video screen), and amazing laser show.

We are thrilled to have supporting sponsor TekniPlex join us to bring the community great entertainment.

“TekniPlex is excited to sponsor the performing arts in Van Wert,” HR Manager Rachel Brown said. “The economic impact of the Niswonger and the shows they bring to their stage make us proud to support and be a part of the Van Wert community.”

This performance is not just a concert – it’s a celebration of one of the most iconic bands in rock history. Whether you’re a longtime Pink Floyd fan or discovering their music for the first time, Pink Droyd offers a chance to experience the magic of the songs that have defined generations.

Don’t miss this extraordinary night of music and memories. Gather your friends and family, and join us at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. Saturday, February 8. Secure your tickets today for as low as $19, and prepare for a night that will leave you “comfortably numb” reliving the hits of rock pioneers Pink Floyd.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.