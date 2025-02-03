Random Thoughts: tourney draws, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around basketball tournament draws, an eye opener, the price of success, and a Super Bowl prediction.

Tournament draws

Girls basketball tournament draws were held on Sunday and for the most part, there were no surprises. As I pointed out in Monday’s story about the matchups, sectionals/districts have a much different look due to the expanded divisions.

In my opinion, the biggest difference locally is in what used to be Division IV. For the last handful of years, the former Defiance district wasn’t exactly the strongest. I don’t say that to demean any team or program, but it’s accurate to say Crestview rolled right through it. Now, it’s Division VI and it’s an absolutely loaded district – loaded to the point that three or four teams are regional-worthy, but only one will actually get there. It should be a real battle for the district title between the likes of Crestview, Columbus Grove, Allen East and Wayne Trace. Don’t sleep on Lincolnview – the Lancers have the firepower to make things very interesting too.

Eye opener

The big surprise from last weekend – Shawnee’s 14 point victory over Lima Sr., 80-66. The Indians (16-2) will enter Friday’s game against Van Wert riding a seven game winning streak. During that span, Shawnee has outscored the opposition 64-41.

The price of success

At least in the world of college football, success often times means goodbye.

Ohio State can now attest to that. After winning the national championship, the Buckeyes have lost three key assistants to higher paying jobs.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was the first to go, as he accepted the same job at Penn St. with a hefty raise to $3 million. A rumored rift with Ryan Day and others probably helped grease the skids.

Offensive line coach Justin Frye left for the same job with the Arizona Cardinals, presumably with a raise. Frye took a lot of heat while in Columbus but his patchwork offensive line was a big key in Ohio State’s run to the national title.

Now, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has left Columbus to take the same job with the Las Vegas Raiders and he’s getting the biggest raise of them all. He wasn’t exactly a pauper in Columbus, as Ohio State paid him $2 million. He’s tripling that, $6 million with the Raiders. One can ask how much money does a person need but let’s face it – most people would start packing their bags if their salary tripled.

So now Ryan Day has three big holes to fill but I’m guessing the Buckeyes will be just fine.

Hartline

I have seen/heard some people clamoring for Brian Hartline to be named Ohio State’s next offensive coordinator and it appears they’ve gotten their wish. As of Monday night, several sources claim Hartline will be named as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Will he call plays? If so, is he really ready for something like that? Ohio State isn’t exactly a training ground for that. It’s entirely possible Ryan Day will return to the playcalling role. Time will tell, and we should know sooner instead of later.

Prediction

You didn’t ask for it, but here it is – my prediction for Super Bowl 59.

To be blunt, I have no idea what’s going to happen. Even though no team has done it before, I can see the Chiefs winning their third straight Lombardi Trophy, probably with the help of a questionable call or two. I can also see the Eagles getting the win. Like them or not, this is a team that’s playing very good football right now.

Without too much thought, I’m going with the Eagles, 28-21.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.