Real estate transfers 1/27-1/31/25

Terry D. Fralick, Terry Dean Fralick, Judith L. Fralick, Judie Lee Fralick, Judie L. Fralick to Terry D. Fralick Living Trust, Terry D. Fralick Living Trust TR, Judith L. Fralick Living Trust, Judith L. Fralick Living Trust TR, a portion of Section 8, Harrison Township; a portion of Section 8, Harrison Township; a portion of Section 21, Tully Township; a portion of Section 21, Tully Township; a portion of Section 32, Tully Township; a portion of Section 32, Tully Township; a portion of Section 15, Harrison Township; a portion of Section 28, Harrison Township; a portion of Section 10, Harrison Township; a portion of Section 10, Harrison Township; a portion of Section 29, Tully Township; a portion of Section 8, Harrison Township; a portion of Section 7, Harrison Township; a portion of Section 20, Tully Township; a portion of Section 20, Tully Township.

Estate of Charlotte McCray, estate of Charlotte A. McCray, Greg A. McCray, executor, to VWP2 LCC, Van Wert inlots, lot 227.

Walter G. Roehm, Nancy S. Roehm to Roehm Family Irrevocable Trust, Roehm Family Irrevocable Trust TR, Jeffery L. Roehm TR, Lynnette S. Carmean TR, a portion of Section 28, Willshire Township; a portion of Section 33, Willshire Township; a portion of Section 28, Willshire Township; a portion of Section 33, Willshire Township; a portion of Section 27, Willshire Township.

Robert R. Schmidt, Robert R. Schmidt Atty, Elaine Schmidt Atty to Amy Johns, Ricky Johns Jr., a portion of Section 8, Ridge Township; a portion of Section 8, Ridge Township.

Olympic Ohio LLC to Olympic MHP LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 2902, lot 2903, lot 2904, lot 2905, lot 2906, lot 2907, lot 2908, lot 2909, lot 2910, lot 2915, lot 2916, lot 2917, lot 2918, lot 2919, lot 2887, lot 2888, lot 2889, lot 2890, lot 2891, lot 2892, lot 2896, lot 2987, lot 2898, lot 2899, lot 2900, lot 2901.

Phillip L. Holmes, Shirley D. Holmes to Phillip L. Holmes, Shirley D. Holmes, Van Wert inlots, lot 3972; a portion of Section 18, Liberty Township.

The Mohr Organization LLC, Mohr Organization LLC, Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, to Derek E. Pontius, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 281.

Robert J. Karcher Living Trust, Robert J. Karcher Living Trust TR, Mary S. Karcher Living Trust, Michael L. Karcher TR, Mary S. Karcher, Mary S. Karcher Atty, Michael L. Karcher Atty to Robert L. Karcher Living Trust, Robert J. Karcher Living Trust TR, Mary L. Karcher Living Trust, Mary L. Karcher Living TR, Michael L. Karcher TR, Deborah S. Metz TR, Van Wert inlots, lot 4455, lot 4456.

Robert J. Karcher Living Trust, Robert J. Karcher Living Trust TR, Mary S. Karcher Living Trust, Mary S. Karcher Living Trust TR, Michael L. Karcher TR, Mary S. Karcher, Mary S. Karcher TR, Michael L. Karcher Atty to Mary S. Karcher, Van Wert inlots, lot 4455, lot 4456.

Estate of Cheryle E. Arn to Carl F. Arn, a portion of Section 11, Harrison Township; a portion of Section 1, Harrison Township.

Travis M. Lippi, Alaina C. Lippi to Travis M. Lippi Family Revocable Living Trust, Travis M. Lippi Family Revocable Living Trust TR, Alaina C. Lippi Family Revocable Living Trust, Alaina C. Lippi Family Revocable Living Trust TR, Van Wert inlots, lot 3425.

Estate of Sue Lynn Price to James Edward Price, Van Wert inlots, lot 2950.

James Edward Price to Erik J. Price, Van Wert inlots, lot 2950.

Michelle Baumgartner to Corey L. Baumgartner, a portion of Section 15, Union Township.

Kendra F. Stocklin to Brady Welker, Van Wert inlots, lot 1718.

Ty S. Metzger, Guy T. Metzger, Michael S. Metzger, Tammy L. Metzger, Teresa Metzger, Ty Metzger, Guy Metzger to Diaz Xinia, a portion of Section 8, Ridge Township.

Thatcher Brothers LLC to Van Wert County Foundation, The Van Wert County Foundation, Van Wert inlots, lot 68.

Estate of Lawrence A Hilvers, Beverly A. Maag EX to Richmark Rental Properties LLC, Delphos inlots, lot 1389.

Estate of Gregory A. Bennett to Susan A. Bennett, Ohio City inlots, lot 518.

VW Aviation LLC, Excel LLC, Xcel LLC to KLD Realty LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 4064.

William C. Moore Living Trust, William C. Moore Living Trust TR, Vicki H. Moore Living Trust, Vicki H. Moore Living Trust TR to PCR Rentals LLC, Van Wert Subdivisions, lot 218, lot 196.

Loren Couch to Douglas L. Germann, Marcia K. Germann, Van Wert Subdivisions, lot 77.

Colby L. Hirn to Breanna P. Dennis, Blaine Dennis, a portion of Section 32, Ridge Township.