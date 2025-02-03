Roger E. Goddard

Roger E. Goddard passed away peacefully enveloped by the love of his family on February 3, 2025. He was 92 years young.

Roger was born on June 23, 1932, to Doyle Curtis Goddard and Vera (Endsley) Goddard in Grover Hill. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and a passionate educator and champion for all children, especially children who had less advantages than others.

Roger grew up in Grover Hill, where his family owned Goddard’s Grocery Store, started by his grandfather, Fred O. Goddard. He began working at the family business when he was just 12 years old. He married Ruth Ann Waltmire on June 16, 1957, and they shared life together for the past 67 years.

Roger earned a bachelor’s degree in education, became a high school teacher, completed his master’s in educational administration and served as a principal, and then a career-long superintendent of schools. He earned his doctorate of education at the University of Sarasota, where he went on to become the president and worked hard to earn the university accreditation for their graduate programs. His career continued on as an assistant superintendent for Highlands County in Sebring, Florida, and after 42 years as an educational leader, he retired from his passionate commitment to and for students.

Roger also served 11 years in the Army reserves, another accomplishment and commitment of which he was quite proud. When in a restaurant, anywhere, if there were military personnel in uniform, he would pay for their meals. He demonstrated great love and respect for the servicemen and women and for our great country.

In addition to his passion for his family, career and country, Roger loved nothing more than Ohio State football, When it was football season, and the Buckeyes were on the field, Roger was either at the game in-person, or watching it on TV, rarely, if ever, missing a game in the past 70+ years. Woody Hayes was his hero.

Roger enjoyed getting away to Little Long Lake, where he purchased the family’s first cottage at age 17, during an auction, by direction of his father who was hospitalized and couldn’t attend the auction himself. Roger loved telling that story. The Goddard family spent many weekends and summers at the lake, boating, fishing and skiing. The memories created will last a lifetime.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle and Vera Goddard of Grover Hill.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann (nee Waltmire) of Van Wert; brother, Craig E. (Sandra) Goddard of Bradenton, Florida; daughters, Jolene D.(Dan) Reinhart of Bradenton, Florida, and Lynda LeAnn (Cris) Sidell, of Belle Center, Ohio; his beloved grandchildren, Adam (Marie) Reinhart, Thomas (Carrie) Davis, Gregory (Ashley) Reinhart, Taylor (Hanna) Reinhart, and Gillian Reinhart; great-grandsons Lucas, Trevor, Declan and Grayson, along with many nieces and nephews.

In heaven’s realm, Roger rejoins the many best friends and colleagues he has lost over the years, but here on this physical earth, he leaves behind so many that will miss his outgoing, friendly, kind and happy demeanor. They will miss his signature greeting, “What’s the good word?”, always emphasizing what’s right in the world. And last, but not least, he would be so happy the Buckeyes won the national title game.

At Roger’s request, cremation has taken place. There will be no calling hours or funeral. He has asked for a “celebration of a well-lived life” for family and friends to come together and recall the wonderful impact of his legacy, which will be planned and held on Sunday, June 22, to honor what would have been his 93rd birthday. Family and friends will receive invitations at a later date this spring.

Preferred memorials: Grand Lake Hospice, St Marys, and CHP Hospice, Van Wert. We are eternally grateful for the loving care these wonderful professionals provided to Roger in his final days.

