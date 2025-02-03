Roundup: girls hoops, boys bowling

VW independent sports

Girls basketball

Parkway 50 Van Wert 38

ROCKFORD — Parkway improved to 15-5 with a 50-38 home win over Van Wert on Monday.

Brittyn Bruns hit six treys for the Panthers – three in the first quarter and three more in the fourth quarter, and led all scorers with 18 points. Parkway led 18-11 after the first quarter, then enjoyed a 27-19 halftime lead, before taking a 39-26 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Katie DeAmicis led Van Wert (3-18) with 14 points, including four treys. Kendra Deehring added 10 points and Jazzlyn Florence added eight points. Cali Bollenbacher had eight points for Parkway.

The two teams will finish their respective regular seasons on Thursday. Van Wert will host Shawnee and Parkway will travel to St. Henry.

Lincolnview 61 Fort Jennings 41

Emerson Walker scored nine of her 18 points in the opening quarter and Lincolnview rolled to a 62-41 victory over Fort Jennings on Monday. Ashlyn Price scored in each quarter and finished with 17 points, and Keira Breese finished with 11 points, all in the third quarter including a trio of three point shots. The Lancers led 15-6 after the first quarter and 31-23 at halftime. The lead was extended to 51-32 after three quarters.

Maggie Pothast led Fort Jennings (7-14) with 13 points and Reese Hellman added 10.

Lincolnview (12-9) will host Delphos Jefferson in the regular season finale on Thursday.

Bowling

Lincolnview 2731 Delphos Jefferson 2257

DELPHOS — At the Delphos Recreation Center, Evan Elling rolled a 209-202-411 series and the Lancers defeated the Wildcats 2731-2257.

Pacey Early finished with a 174-223-397 series, followed by Grayden Clay (181-180-361), Logan Block (181-171-352), and Owen Dannenfelser and Zach Newell (133 each). Andrew Cooley led Delphos Jefferson with a 216-172-388 series, followed by Tommy Stanton (180-191-371).