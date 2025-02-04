Betty L. Lewis

Betty L. Lewis, 93, of Van Wert, passed away at home on Monday, February 3, 2025.

Born on May 12, 1931, to Erastus and Cora (Anderson) Jenkins, Betty was the last surviving child of 13.

She married Richard “Dick” Lewis on March 5, 1969. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2008.

Betty loved her family with all of her heart and soul – not just her children and grandchildren, but siblings, nieces and nephews. She was lovingly known as Aunt B. to some.

Betty loved Cougar football where she had taken tickets at the north gate at Eggerss Stadium for 43 years. She stood with Dick doing this until his passing and then her son-in-law, Eric, stepped in. She took tickets through the 2023 season, having missed only one season due to COVID. In 2024 she passed the torch to have Eric continue without her. Betty retired from Kennedy Kit after 27 years. She also loved chickens, Betty Boop and crocheting. She made so many afghans that she would give one to people who crossed her path.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer “Jenni” (Eric) Profit; six grandchildren, Andy (Kelly) Miller of North Manchester, Indiana, Jason (Kendra) Miller of Auburn, Indiana, Nathan Profit, Quintin (Catlyn) Profit and Olivia (Zach) Lyvers of Van Wert, as well as 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Dick; daughter, Elizabeth (Beth) Engstrand; son, David Taylor; siblings, Albert (Dorothy) (Ernestine) Anderson, Velma (Raymond) Geisman, Roger (Mary) Jenkins, Leo Jenkins, Russell Jenkins, Jessie Jenkins, Florine (William) Ruskaup, Josephine (William) Tindall, Helen (Robert) Eberle, Robert (Chris) Jenkins, Carroll Jenkins and Alberta (Harold) Welker.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 7, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert. Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, February 6, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Eggerss Stadium Renovation Fund, the Van Wert County Humane Society or donors choice.