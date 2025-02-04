Chamber announces upcoming event

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce has announced plans to host a “Galentine’s Day” celebration as part of its 2025 “Empowher Hour Series.”

“The series is dedicated to fostering connections among women,” organizer Krista Schrader said. “Together, we can empower one another to reach new heights and create a supportive environment for growth and success. We are thankful to the Empowerment level sponsor Superior Credit Union for their commitment to make this event a success.”

The event will be held at Willow Bend Country Club from 8:30-10 a.m. Friday, February 14. The cost is $25 per person and includes breakfast and registration register here.

Anyone with questions should call the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce Office at 419.238.4390.