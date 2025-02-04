College Credit Plus meeting moved again

Submitted information

Due to the threat of ice Wednesday evening and with the distance college representatives and presenters have to drive, the decision has been made to move the College Credit Plus (CCP) Information Night from February 5 to Wednesday, February 12 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center (PAC). It’s the second time the meeting has been moved due to inclement weather.

Contact Student Services at 419.238.2180 with any questions or concerns.