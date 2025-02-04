County, city crews pre-treating roads

VW independent staff

Freezing rain is expected to impact the area late Wednesday and early Thursday morning, and city and county crews are working in advance of the ice storm.

ODOT District 1 Public Information Officer Cheri Newton said crews from the Van Wert ODOT garage started pre-treating roads on Tuesday, and noted they started with primary routes before moving on to problem locations such as bridges and intersections.

Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said city crews will begin pre-treating roads this morning.

The National Weather Service said ice accumulations of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch are possible between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.