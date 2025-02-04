Dennis Lee Eckerly

Dennis Lee Eckerley, 78, of Peru, Indiana, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2025.

He was born in Peru on September 9, 1946, to Lyman and Roberta (Gipson) Eckerley, who both preceded him in death.

He graduated from Peru High School and went on to receive a bachelor’s and master’s degree from St. Francis College in Fort Wayne. Dennis was passionate about education. He worked as a teacher of business education, Spanish, and English as a second language (ESL). In his later years, he worked as a long-term substitute teacher for Peru and Maconaquah school corporations. Additionally, he was a sponsor for several school clubs including; Spanish Club, Student Council, AFS Club, yearbook, prom, and the school newspaper.

Dennis was fluent in Spanish and worked as an interpreter for the Miami County Superior and Circuit Courts. He was also a valued member of the Peru Lions Club, Miami County Helping Hands, International Circus Hall of Fame, AFS Marion, Ohio Chapter, Marion County, Ohio Professional Services Organization, Boy Scouts, Central Christian Church/First Christian Church, Marion Education Association, and Marion, Ohio Breakfast Kiwanis Club.

He is survived several cousins and many friends.

He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Friday, February 7, at Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home, 105 West Third Street, Peru. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Jim Loft officiating. Burial will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Peru, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Peru Lions Club and/or the Miami County Helping Hands in Dennis’ honor.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.FlowersLeedyAllen.com.