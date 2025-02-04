Drivers urged to be ready for ice storm

VW independent staff/submitted information

Forecasters are calling for a wintry mix of rain and freezing rain across Ohio on Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday.

“Prepare now for the winter weather that is expected,” said Kara Hitchens, Public Affairs Manager for AAA. “So many of us run out for groceries ahead of a storm, but don’t forget to fill your gas tank and prepare your car in case it becomes encased in ice during the storm.”

Tips for preparing your vehicle for freezing rain and ice:

According to AAA, there are things you can do to prepare your vehicle for an ice storm. AAA photo

If you don’t have a garage, park your car in a car port. It will give a vehicle some protection from the elements. If you have no choice but to park outside; avoid parking under power lines, trees, and anything that might fall or drop ice and damage the vehicle.

Park your car facing the east. The morning sun, even if it’s cold outside, might help melt the ice off of your vehicle. Every little bit helps when it comes to melting the ice.

Consider using de-icing spray on your windshield or covering it with a snow shield so that the snow and ice can’t bond to the window. Never pour hot liquids onto a windshield as the extreme temperature differences could cause it to crack and break.

Cars only need about 30 seconds to warm up the engine components, but if your vehicle is frozen over, let it run longer to help loosen the ice. Never start or run a vehicle in a garage without proper ventilation. Make sure to clear all of the snow and ice off of a vehicle before setting out.

Turn off your windshield wipers when you get out of the car. If they become frozen to the vehicle while in the on position, you can cause damage to the wipers when you start the vehicle.

Consider covering the wipers with plastic bags. Cover wiper blades or propping them away from the window so they don’t freeze to the glass.Or even better is to cover the whole windshield, including the wipers, with protective cover.

Wipe down doorjamb gaskets with silicon spray before the storm hits. It could keep the ice from bonding to the gasket rubber. Note: Check your vehicle owner’s manual and the product label to make sure it doesn’t pose a risk of causing damage to your vehicle. Petroleum jelly could work in a pinch.

If the door lock is frozen, heating the tip of the key might help melt it enough to get the keep into the slot. Forcing it in can cause damage to the lock. A few squirts of de-icing spray will also melt the ice out of the lock. Make sure to keep your de-icing spray with you or inside your home, not in the car, or you won’t have access to it if the vehicle is frozen solid.

“No one ever wants to get stranded on the side of the road or at home without power,” said Hitchens. “Being prepared is essential ahead of a storm”

Assemble or replenish an emergency roadside kit before you need it. The kit should include the following items:

A blanket, extra gloves and hat, heavy coat – if you’re stuck on the road for an extended period of time you’ll need to stay warm, especially if your vehicle is not running.

if you’re stuck on the road for an extended period of time you’ll need to stay warm, especially if your vehicle is not running. Winter emergency items – deicer, shovel, ice scraper, sand or kitty litter (for traction).

Snacks, beverages, etc. – have them packed by the door to take in the morning (so they don’t freeze in the car overnight)

have them packed by the door to take in the morning (so they don’t freeze in the car overnight) Charged cell phone – have a backup power source for the car in case you’re stuck for a while

Car Care Preparations:

Make sure your windshield wipers and lights (headlights, taillights, turn signals) are working properly – make sure you can see and can be seen.

make sure you can see and can be seen. Check your tires – make sure your tires have enough tread depth and air pressure to help minimize sliding on the roads.

Keep a full tank of gas.

Safety on the road

Whether you have a long commute to work or just need to drive a short distance to the store, preparation is key to making the trip safely.

Tips for driving on ice and in winter weather