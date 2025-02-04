Drivers urged to be ready for ice storm
VW independent staff/submitted information
Forecasters are calling for a wintry mix of rain and freezing rain across Ohio on Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday.
“Prepare now for the winter weather that is expected,” said Kara Hitchens, Public Affairs Manager for AAA. “So many of us run out for groceries ahead of a storm, but don’t forget to fill your gas tank and prepare your car in case it becomes encased in ice during the storm.”
Tips for preparing your vehicle for freezing rain and ice:
- If you don’t have a garage, park your car in a car port. It will give a vehicle some protection from the elements. If you have no choice but to park outside; avoid parking under power lines, trees, and anything that might fall or drop ice and damage the vehicle.
- Park your car facing the east. The morning sun, even if it’s cold outside, might help melt the ice off of your vehicle. Every little bit helps when it comes to melting the ice.
- Consider using de-icing spray on your windshield or covering it with a snow shield so that the snow and ice can’t bond to the window. Never pour hot liquids onto a windshield as the extreme temperature differences could cause it to crack and break.
- Cars only need about 30 seconds to warm up the engine components, but if your vehicle is frozen over, let it run longer to help loosen the ice. Never start or run a vehicle in a garage without proper ventilation. Make sure to clear all of the snow and ice off of a vehicle before setting out.
- Turn off your windshield wipers when you get out of the car. If they become frozen to the vehicle while in the on position, you can cause damage to the wipers when you start the vehicle.
- Consider covering the wipers with plastic bags. Cover wiper blades or propping them away from the window so they don’t freeze to the glass.Or even better is to cover the whole windshield, including the wipers, with protective cover.
- Wipe down doorjamb gaskets with silicon spray before the storm hits. It could keep the ice from bonding to the gasket rubber. Note: Check your vehicle owner’s manual and the product label to make sure it doesn’t pose a risk of causing damage to your vehicle. Petroleum jelly could work in a pinch.
- If the door lock is frozen, heating the tip of the key might help melt it enough to get the keep into the slot. Forcing it in can cause damage to the lock. A few squirts of de-icing spray will also melt the ice out of the lock. Make sure to keep your de-icing spray with you or inside your home, not in the car, or you won’t have access to it if the vehicle is frozen solid.
“No one ever wants to get stranded on the side of the road or at home without power,” said Hitchens. “Being prepared is essential ahead of a storm”
Assemble or replenish an emergency roadside kit before you need it. The kit should include the following items:
- A blanket, extra gloves and hat, heavy coat – if you’re stuck on the road for an extended period of time you’ll need to stay warm, especially if your vehicle is not running.
- Winter emergency items – deicer, shovel, ice scraper, sand or kitty litter (for traction).
- Snacks, beverages, etc. – have them packed by the door to take in the morning (so they don’t freeze in the car overnight)
- Charged cell phone – have a backup power source for the car in case you’re stuck for a while
Car Care Preparations:
- Make sure your windshield wipers and lights (headlights, taillights, turn signals) are working properly – make sure you can see and can be seen.
- Check your tires – make sure your tires have enough tread depth and air pressure to help minimize sliding on the roads.
- Keep a full tank of gas.
Safety on the road
Whether you have a long commute to work or just need to drive a short distance to the store, preparation is key to making the trip safely.
Tips for driving on ice and in winter weather
- Driving on ice and in winter conditions can be very challenging. The key to safe driving is to adapt your driving behaviors to these conditions.
- Stay home. Only go out if necessary. Even if you can drive well in bad weather, it’s better to avoid taking unnecessary risks by venturing out.
- Reduce speed and anticipate delays. Most snow and ice related crashes are caused by vehicles sliding off the road because they are traveling at speeds too great for the road and weather conditions. Posted speed limits are set for driving under optimal, dry conditions. If road and weather conditions are adverse, motorists should operate at a speed well below the posted limit.
- Leave extra space between vehicles. Increase your following distance to eight to ten seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop.
- Avoid unnecessary lane changes. Changing lanes increases your chances of hitting ice between lanes, which could cause a loss of traction and, potentially, a crash.
- Intersections can be especially slippery as ice thaws from the heat of idling vehicles. Water on top of ice is a very dangerous situation.
- Don’t power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads will just make your wheels spin. Try to get a little inertia going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed downhill slowly.
- Don’t stop going up a hill. There’s nothing worse than trying to get moving up a hill on an icy road. Get some inertia going on a flat roadway before you take on the hill.
- Black ice: Transparent ice may form on the roadway. If you notice ice forming on any object, assume that it is forming on the road surface as well. Bridges are usually the first surfaces to freeze. Drive slowly and, if possible, avoid driving on icy surfaces.
- Buckle up: Ensuring that everyone in your vehicle is properly restrained is the single most effective thing motorists can do to keep themselves and their loved ones safe on the roads.
