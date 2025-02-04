Edward J. Schlenker

It is with shattered hearts that we announce the passing of Edward J. Schlenker, who left us peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2025, at the age of 77.

Born in Buffalo, New York June 30, 1947, to Edward and Alice (Koch) Schlenker. Ed lived a life full of love paired with a hearty passion for his family. On August 4, 1973, he married Terri (Sullivan). Together, they shared over 51 years of marriage.

Edward Schlenker

From a young age, Ed found joy in cooking and baking, which ultimately sparked his desire to achieve a career in the food sector. He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant management. Ed gained employment as the dietitian at Van Wert County Hospital. Alongside this role, he and Terri began the process of making their dreams a reality and together they owned and operated Schlenker’s Country Sweets in downtown Van Wert. Ed also dedicated many years of his life to serving as the commissary director at Starr Commonwealth. His devotion to his family ran deep.

In addition to his wife Terri, Ed leaves behind children, Shannon Schlenker of Van Wert, Edward Stacey (Casey) Schlenker of Bowling Green, and Heidi (J.R.) Smith of Van Wert; siblings, Mark (Jayne) Schlenker of Missouri and Sue Wierda of New York, as well as several nieces and nephews. Possibly the role he doted about the most was that of Pap, Gramps, or Papaw to James, Fletcher, Micah, and Annabell Smith and Kaiden and Grayson Schlenker.

He found great joy in woodworking and crafted a two-story treehouse for the grandkids, a special project which reflected his love for them and allowed countless hours of what are now treasured memories.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marianne Schlenker, and a brother-in-law, Carl Wierda.

A man of many interests, he was often found working with his hands to create or build. He also enjoyed exploring new culinary creations and experiences and could be dubbed a “foodie.” Ed (and Terri) could very often be found at The Orchard Tree restaurant in Van Wert, where he was a beloved patron.

One couldn’t just pass by Ed with a simple hello – there had to be a conversation which was sometimes paired with his unique humor. Ed will be remembered not only for his work and hobbies, but, most importantly, for the warmth and love he showed to everyone in his life.

A memorial service for Ed will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 7, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. David To officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12-2 p.m.

As a member of Trinity Global Methodist Church, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.