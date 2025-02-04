Jane Bevington Harter

Jane Bevington Harter, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2025, at the age of 90.

Born on May 26, 1934, in York Township, Jane was the cherished daughter of Emery G. and Frances L. (Crider) Swygart, who both preceded her in death. She resided in Van Wert County, where she touched countless lives with her gentle spirit and unwavering dedication.

Jane Harter

Jane devoted 27 years of her life to Van Wert County Hospital, where she served as a nursing aide and clerk. Her caring nature and commitment to helping others did not go unnoticed, and she earned the admiration and affection of her colleagues and patients alike. After her retirement, Jane continued to embody the values of compassion and service as a devoted member of Trinity Global Methodist Church.

With a heart full of love, Jane nurtured her family with grace and diligence. She was known for her frugality and creativity, often sewing clothes for her children, instilling in them the values of hard work and resourcefulness. Jane was a pleasant, easygoing person who found joy in the simple things in life, and her sweet demeanor endeared her to all who knew her. A true homebody, she was the cornerstone of her family, always providing a warm and welcoming sanctuary.

Jane is survived by her loving husband, Robert Harter; her children, Lynn (Rex) Davis, Lee (Larry) Schumm of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Laura (Sam) Brewster of Lansing, Michigan, Rev. Randy (Judy) Bevington and Todd (Jean) Bevington; 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her first husband, Howard Bevington; a sister, Janelle Miller, and brother, George Swyart.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert with Pastor David To officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home. Jane’s family invites all who knew her to come together to reflect on her remarkable life and legacy.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: CHP Homecare and Hospice or to Trinity Global Methodist Church.

To share in Jane’s online memorial visit www.alspachgearhart.com.