Legislation would protect consumers

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS – State Representatives Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) and Jack Daniels (R-New Franklin) recently reintroduced legislation from the 135th General Assembly to protect Ohio consumers from inaccurately labeled imitation meat and egg products.

House Bill 10 will require companies to clearly define the difference between an agricultural food animal product and manufactured protein food products, removing companies’ ability to mimic the agricultural industry.

“This legislation will ensure that Ohioans can safely purchase agricultural food animal products,” Klopfenstein said. “Ohio consumers should not have to worry about deciphering labels at the grocery store; they have the right to know what they are purchasing.”

Iowa recently passed a similar legislation with bipartisan support.

“This bill ensures transparency and protects both businesses and consumers from misleading marketing practices in the food industry,” Daniels said.

The legislation awaits consideration by the House Agriculture Committee.