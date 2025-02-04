State workers to return to the office

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine has signed an executive order requiring all state workers to return to their respective offices.

Many state employees began working from home on March 9, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the state emergency ended on June 18, 2021, many of those workers returned to work on a full-time or hybrid basis.

Mike DeWine

The executive order, which was signed by DeWine on Tuesday, states Ohio saved millions of dollars by reducing leased real estate and maximizing the use of state-owned and managed real property.

The order also said it is now in the best interest of citizens of Ohio for state employees to return to a physical office or facility. It also states “now in the best interest of the citizens of Ohio for State of Ohio employees to complete a return to a physical office or facility to best serve the public and maximize the use of state-owned assets and facilities.”

Permanent employees at state agencies, boards and commissions are required to return to the office to perform routine duties by March 17.

The executive order does provide for some exceptions:

Employees for whom no reasonable in-office employment is possible, or other compelling situations that have been certified to the director of the Department of Administrative Services (DAS).

Those whose office location was eliminated and new office space would need to be acquired or remodeled.

Other exceptions as listed in DAS’ policy are subject to the approval of the director of DAS.

DeWine’s order comes two weeks after President Donald Trump announced remote work will be terminated for federal employees.