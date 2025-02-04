Van Wert Co. CERT holds annual recognition banquet

These four men reached Van Wert County CERT’s 250 Point Club: Mike Ragan, Chris Bercaw, Kevin King and Joe Horine. Bob Barnes photos

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s a local team that volunteered hundreds of hours of time in 2024. Time and again, Van Wert County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) answered the bell to assist emergency responders and those in need.

CERT members were honored Monday night during the group’s annual recognition banquet, which was held at Trinity Methodist Global Church in Van Wert. CERT Chairman Matt Saunier noted members logged 772 volunteer hours at emergency scenes in 2024, including 15 fires/events, 26 traffic control scenes and provided direct aid to nine families who faced devastating losses due to fires.

“These numbers are a testament to the dedication of our volunteers, but the true measure of our impact goes beyond the hours logged or the number of events attended,” Saunier stated. “Every minute spent at an emergency scene reflects the commitment of individuals who step away from their own families and responsibilities to serve the community.”

Special recognition was given to four members who reached the 250 service points milestone – Joe Horine, Kevin King, Chris Bercaw and Mike Ragan.

Service system points are earned based on the time and type of service provide. One point is awarded for every hour of volunteer service, 2.5 points are awarded for participating in planned events, and five points are awarded for responding to emergency situations.

“These gentlemen’s milestone of 250 points represents countless hours of dedication, including long nights, harsh weather, and challenging circumstances,” Saunier said. “From enduring freezing temperatures on a fire scene to standing for hours in the heat during traffic control, they have consistently shown resilience and commitment.”

“Their willingness to put others’ needs above their own is what makes them stand out as leaders in our team,” he continued. “Whether it’s providing comfort and support to those in crisis or ensuring the safety of our community, these four gentlemen demonstrate that true service often means sacrificing personal time, comfort, and convenience.”

The planned events CERT participated in last year included the eclipse and several traditional events in the county. .

“During the total solar eclipse, we focused on traffic control at Lincoln Ridge, ensuring that residents and visitors could safely enjoy this rare phenomenon,” Saunier explained. “We also provided support for the Peony Parade, Fourth of July Parade, cross country invitationals, and the Christmas lights/live nativity weekend at the fairgrounds. Each of these events required careful planning and execution, and our team rose to the occasion every time.”

Matt Saunier

CERT members also participated in various community outreach events in 2024, including Touch-a-Truck events at the Brumback Library and the Marsh Foundation.

“Nearly 200 kids had the chance to explore our equipment, learn about our work, and see firsthand how we contribute to the community,” Saunier said. “These moments spark curiosity and excitement in the next generation and remind us why we do what we do.”

He also thanked the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, the Van Wert Police Department, the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and all local fire departments for their collabrative effort, and he noted CERT’s work wouldn’t be possible without strong partnerships, including ties with the United Way of Van Wert County, Trinity Friends Church, and Trinity Global Methodist Church.

Saunier said this year, CERT is expanding the team’s capabilities and training opportunities for its volunteers.

“These efforts will not only strengthen our ability to respond to emergencies but also prepare us to take on new challenges in the future,” Saunier stated. “Whether through advanced traffic control training, fire scene support community engagement workshops, we aim to empower our team with the skills and knowledge needed to make an even greater impact.”